Highlights Birmingham City's seven-figure bid for Filipe Relvas was rejected by Portimonense, who want a higher fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from clubs in Germany, Turkey, and Russia as well.

Despite his club's relegation, Relvas could provide much-needed depth to Birmingham City's squad in League One.

Birmingham City have had a seven-figure bid rejected for Portimonense midfielder Filipe Relvas.

That's according to a report from Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, who say that there is an interest from elsewhere in the 24-year-old as well.

Relvas joined Portimonense back in the the summer of 2020, when he joined from Portuguese lower league side Pedras Rubras.

He has since gone on to make 102 appearances in all competitions for his current club, scoring three goals and providing six assists in that time.

Filipe Relvas 2023/24 Primeira Liga stats for Portimonense - from SofaScore Appearances 32 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 80% Interceptions per Game 1.8 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 3.7 Clearances per Game 4.2 Duel Success Rate 60%

However, he was unable to prevent Portimonense suffering relegation to the Portuguese second-tier last season, which could seemingly now open the door for Relvas to make a move elsewhere.

Birmingham in centre-back transfer race

As per this latest update, Birmingham have made a €3million bid for the signing of Relvas this summer.

That though, has been rejected by Portimonense, who apparently want more money for the centre-back.

Indeed, it is claimed that clubs in Germany, Turkey and Russia are also showing an interest in the 24-year-old this summer, although the Blues have made the first bid.

As a result, Portimonense are apparently in no rush to sell, as they aim to maximise the fee they receive for any potential sale here.

There are still two years remaining on Relvas' contract with his current club, securing his future there until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That does ensure that Portimonense do have scope to negotiate any offers that come in for Relvas this summer.

Despite their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Birmingham have already brought 11 new signings to St Andrew's in the summer transfer window.

Ryan Allsop, Bailey Pacock-Farrell, Alfie May, Emil Hansson, Alex Cochrane, Willum Por Willumsson, Christoph Klarer, Marc Leonard and Ayumu Yokoyama have all signed permanently.

Meanwhile, Luke Harris and Alfons Sampsted have joined on loan from Fulham and Twente respectively.

Birmingham began their League One campaign with a 1-1 draw with Reading last weekend, before beating Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Chris Davies' side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Adam's Park to face Wycombe Wanderers.

Filipe Relvas could be a good addition at St Andrew's

The signing of Relvas could be a good one for the Blues to make, if they can get a deal over the line.

While they have strengthened significantly in the market this summer, centre-back is one area where Birmingham still look to be somewhat short on options.

As a result, the signing of Relvas would give them some much-needed depth in that position, to cope with the demands of a busy season where they are under pressure to succeed.

With the 24-year-old having also spent plenty of time playing top-flight football in Portugal in recent years, he may have the pedigree needed to make a positive impact in League One.

However, it seems they will have to pay a big fee by third-tier standards to make this signing, which given he is untested outside of Portugal, means there will be some risk with this deal.

As a result, the links between Birmingham and Relvas, could be well worth keeping an eye on over the course of the next few weeks.