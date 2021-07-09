Birmingham City seal the signing of Manchester United starlet

Birmingham City have announced the signing of Manchester United forward Tahith Chong on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who progressed through the academy system at Feyenoord swapped The Netherlands for England aged 16, continuing his development with The Red Devils.

The highly-rated wide-man has made five first-team appearances for United and has played for every age group up until U21 for Holland.

Chong spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign with Werder Bremen, and when game time got scarce, he joined Club Brugge, making 10 appearances as the Belgian side won their 17th domestic title and their fourth in six years.

The exciting attacker has also made 31 appearances for United U23’s side, netting 14 times and assisting a further seven during that time.

The verdict

Birmingham City seemingly turned a corner under Lee Bowyer at the end of last season, and the early business that he has done so far suggests that the rebuilding project that he embarked on is starting to take shape.

Chong is one of the most exciting academy prospects in English football, and for a Championship side who were often threatened with the possibility of relegation last season, this is an excellent acquisition.

Chong has electric pace and has the technical ability to leave defenders clueless as to what he will do in possession. The 21-year-old also has the end-product to match and will be hoping to transfer his threat within youth football onto the first-team stage.

His versatility to operate on both flanks, and even more centrally, will also boost Bowyer’s attacking plans. Being a young player hoping to impress, he also has the desire to press and relentlessly pressurise opposition defences – something that will bode well for the demanding manager he will now be working under.

