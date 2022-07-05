Birmingham City seal reunion with Premier League defender

Birmingham City have secured the services of Dion Sanderson on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As confirmed by the Blues’ official website, Sanderson has signed a season-long loan at St Andrew’s.

The defender spent the first half of the previous campaign at Birmingham before being recalled by Wolves in January.

Instead of featuring for Wolves in the Premier League, Sanderson was sent out on loan again by the club as he joined Queens Park Rangers.

During his time at Loftus Road, the defender made 11 appearances for the R’s in the Championship.

Sanderson becomes Birmingham’s first signing of the summer.

The Blues opted to part ways with Lee Bowyer last week and have since handed over the reins to John Eustace.

Eustace worked alongside Sanderson at QPR in the previous term and will now be keen to get the best out of the defender when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

Sanderson will be looking to force his way into Birmingham’s starting eleven for their showdown with Luton Town on July 30th.

Making reference to his return, Sanderson has admitted he can’t wait for the season to start and is excited to be back.

Speaking to Birmingham’s website, Sanderson said: “It feels good.

“I am excited.

“I can’t wait for the season.

“I enjoyed every moment of last season.

“The fans made me feel welcome and the boys made me feel welcome.

“Obviously, the staff I know quite a lot of faces.

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. I know a lot of people here and I would like to think they are happy to see me!”

The Verdict

This is a good bit of business by Birmingham as Sanderson managed to deliver some assured performances for the club last season.

In the 15 games that he featured in, the Blues managed to claim six clean-sheets.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in a Birmingham shirt, Sanderson will now be keen to make improvements to his game over the coming months.

If Birmingham are able to back up this move by signing some more players who are capable of delivering the goods in the Championship, they may be able to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success at this level.