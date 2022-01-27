Birmingham City seal midfielder transfer deal

Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Juninho Bacuna with him joining Lee Bowyer’s side from Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

The player is best known this side of the border for his time at Huddersfield Town, with him playing in both the Premier League and the Championship during his time with the Terriers.

Indeed, he made just over 100 league appearances for the club after joining them in 2018, with him leaving for Ibrox in 2021.

However, his time at Rangers has not gone how he would have liked with just six league appearances to his name and that has paved the way for him to switch to another side that runs out in blue.

Birmingham will take him on and Lee Bowyer will be hoping that he brings energy and tenacity to his midfield, as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for the Blues if Bowyer can harness the potential that Bacuna has.

His time at Rangers has shown that it can go wrong but, of course, he knows the Championship well and is a player that will be surely itching to be playing again after a tough period at Ibrox.

Of course, this will not stop the protests that fans have towards the Blues’ ownership, but at least it is another player to get behind on the pitch as they fight to climb the league standings.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Birmingham City players ever played for Aston Villa?

1 of 28 Emile Heskey? Yes No