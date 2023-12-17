Highlights Scott Hogan has struggled to score goals for Birmingham City this season, only finding the back of the net twice.

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has struggled in front of goals for the Blues this season, only managing to find the back of the net twice across all competitions.

The Irish international is in his fourth full season at St Andrew's after making the move across the city, joining from Aston Villa in Janaury 2020, initially on a short-term loan deal.

However, the Blues made the deal permanent that summer, signing Hogan on a four-year deal from their bitter rivals.

Hogan took the hard route to the top, playing for the likes of Woodley Sports, Halifax Town, Mossley, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Ashton United and Hyde, before earning a chance with EFL side Rochdale in 2013.

An impressive season at League Two level with The Dale saw him earn a move to West London side Brentford in the summer of 2014. This is where Hogan really made a name for himself.

Scott Hogan's impressive strikerate at Brentford

Hogan endured a nightmare first season at Griffin Park, playing just two games in all competitions, totaling 32 minutes, before tearing his ACL in September.

Hardly an ideal start for the striker looking to make a name for himself in the Championship after a big move from League Two. He'd also miss the vast majority of the 2015/16 season, only returning to the field in March 2016.

This means that Hogan had been out injured from September 2014 to March 2016. An astonishing 18 months of football had been missed.

He made his return for the Bees against Blackburn Rovers on 19th March 2016, playing just 14 minutes as the club looked to ease him back into action.

He'd have two further eight-minute cameos from the bench in wins against Ipswich and Bolton, before playing 18 minutes against Bristol City in April. It was against the Robins that Hogan would score his first Brentford goal, scoring the equaliser to rescue a point for his club.

He'd back this up with a further two goals in a 14-minute appearance against Cardiff in the next game, before finishing the season with two goals in the further two games against Fulham and Huddersfield.

Hogan finished the season with seven goals in just 172 minutes of football, an incredible record for someone returning from a serious injury.

Scott Hogan's record at Brentford - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2014/15 2 0 0 2015/16 7 7 0 2016/17 27 14 0

He'd impress during the following season for the Bees, scoring 14 Championship goals before January, leading Aston Villa to come calling as they looked to win promotion to the Premier League.

Scott Hogan's record since leaving Brentford

Hogan struggled during the second-half of the 2016/17 season, scoring just once for Villa.

He'd score just six league goals for the club the following season, playing eight minutes as the club lost the play-off final to Fulham.

The following season got even worse for Hogan. He featured just 15 times in all competitions, scoring just twice as Villa finally won promotion.

With Villa now in the Premier League, there was clearly no future for Hogan at the club, and he joined Stoke City on loan.

He scored just twice for the Potters, before Villa recalled him in January and loaned him to bitter rivals Birmingham in a shock move. Hogan fared better for the Blues, scoring seven times and earning a permanent move to St Andrew's.

He'd score seven times the following season for the Blues, before managing double figures during the 2021/22 season, scoring ten league goals. Hogan repeated the feat the following season, scoring exactly ten goals, but has struggled this season.

In 17 appearances, Hogan has scored just two goals, with only one of those being in the league. Since Wayne Rooney's arrival, Hogan has featured sporadically, but has started being left on the bench more commonly.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Hogan. At just 31 years old, there's plenty of life left in him yet.