Birmingham City running the rule over former Chelsea and Leicester City players

Former Leicester City youngster Justen Kranthove is undergoing a trial with Birmingham City after his release from the Premier League club, as per Birmingham Live.

With Aitor Karanka arriving at St. Andrews, excitement is growing around the new season, with the Spaniard making a host of signings including the likes of Jonathan Leko and George Friend.

Focus on the first-team has not stopped the Midlands outfit from changing things up at Under-23 level, and via Birmingham Live, it has now emerged that a Dutchman Kranthove has arrived on trial.

The Dutch defender played for 73 minutes before being replaced by Nico Gordon, and a move could now materialise.

Having left Leicester earlier this summer, the 19-year-old has also spent time on trial with Sunderland, training with the League One club back in January.

Also arriving on trial with the Blues is former Chelsea defender James Clark, who left Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.

Clark, who celebrates his birthday on Saturday, also featured in the game against Under-23 counterparts Derby County.

The Verdict

Under-23 side’s are now becoming a major part of clubs in the English Football League, offering young players the chance to play regular football in Premier League 2 with the chance of being handed a chance at first-team level.

Should the Blues sign both Kranthove and Clark, a significant double signing will have been made and that will offer the club’s second string a good start to the season.