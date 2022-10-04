Birmingham City run rule over 21-year-old free agent

Birmingham City are currently running the rule over free agent Max Haygarth.

As confirmed by Birmingham’s Academy Twitter account, Haygarth has been included as part of the club’s Under-23 squad to face Peterborough United today.

The winger has been on the lookout for a new club since parting ways with Brentford earlier this year.

During his time with the Bees, Haygarth made three appearances for the Premier League outfit at senior level.

As well as representing Brentford on two occasions in the FA Cup, the 21-year-old also featured for the club in their Championship clash with Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Haygarth recently underwent a trial at Sheffield Wednesday whilst he also spent time with Luton Town during pre-season.

The former Brentford man was hoping to earn a deal at Hillsborough and featured in the Owls’ Under-21 clash with Coventry City.

Whereas Birmingham are not able to purchase or loan in players until the start of January, they can bolster their squad by turning to the free-agency market for inspiration.

Blues head coach John Eustace managed to stamp his authority on the club’s squad over the course of the previous window by securing the services of eight players.

The Verdict

With Haygarth being presented the opportunity to showcase his talent at Birmingham, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to convince the Championship side to sign him.

Having missed out on a chance to represent Luton at this level, the winger will be determined to kick-start his career by earning a move to St Andrew’s.

If Haygarth links up with Birmingham on a permanent basis, he may need to deliver the goods at youth level before emerging as a contender for a place in the club’s match-day squad for their senior fixtures.

When you consider that the Blues have provided a pathway to first-team action for the likes of Jordan James, Jobe Bellingham and Nico Gordon in recent times, there is no reason why Haygarth cannot follow in the footsteps of these players.