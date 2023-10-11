Highlights Birmingham City's recent success may be overshadowed by the surprising decision to part ways with manager John Eustace and hire Wayne Rooney, who faces high expectations.

It's been a whirlwind week at Birmingham City.

The Blues have been upwardly-mobile as of late, casting off harsh fortunes on and off the pitch in years gone by to make an early-season dash towards the play-off positions.

Indeed, they sit sixth in the division at the time of writing and are in fine fettle heading into the international break after claiming consecutive 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion respectively, underlining their credentials as a potential promotion-contender.

As such, then, Monday's bombshell announcement came as a significant shock to supporters up and down the country, with the club's fresh Stateside ownership deciding to part ways with popular boss John Eustace, who kept the side afloat amid adversity last time out and had been the mastermind behind their ascension thus far, too.

The subsequent appointment of ex-Derby County and DC United manager Wayne Rooney is equally questionable, with his achievements in the dug-out paling in comparison to the way in which Eustace had united the club and exceeded expectations within the blue quarter of the second city.

Unfortunately for Rooney, he's arrived at St Andrews' with a negative response and an overarching disadvantage by default, as rightly or wrongly he'll ultimately be compared to Eustace.

If he doesn't match Eustace's success then he could well be deemed a failure in the West Midlands and he also faces the scrutiny of being an elite-bracket former player that happens to be landing respectable gigs in the world of management, which ex-England teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have both also done and fared poorly on the most part, leaving them subject to critique.

And that's just something that Rooney has now been warned of by his own former-Manchester United teammate Roy Keane.

What has Roy Keane said about ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney following his Birmingham City appointment?

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane name checked the aforementioned duo of Lampard and Gerrard in his warning to Rooney, which cited the additional criticism that he'll face if he hits a snag.

Keane stated: "You've got Lampard, Gerrard and Rooney, but these are lucky lads.

"I was lucky to get the job at Sunderland, my first gig after having a half decent career, but the problem is when you have a decent career, when you go through a difficult spell, people throw it at you straight away.

"Wayne's stats at the moment are not great because he has had tough jobs.

"The first thing people will say is because you were a top player, does not mean you will be a top manager.

"But Wayne, like myself, is still learning our trade."

Will Wayne Rooney succeed at Birmingham City?

The success measurements do make it more difficult given the adversity he's up against through the harshness of Eustace's dismissal, but that aside, it's genuinely pretty hard to see him matching up to his predecessor.

Eustace galvanised the squad and the fans, and while that is something Rooney managed to do during his time with Derby in more trying times, it must be said, the numbers don't swing in his favour.

He left his post in the MLS having guided DC United to more losses than draws or victories and a paltry win percentage of 26.5%, whereas the 1.04 points-per-game average he chalked up at the Audi Field is lower than his turbulent tenure in Derbyshire, too.

You've also got to consider that the squad will be accustomed to Eustace's methods and will naturally be disgruntled to say the least with how he's been treated and replaced, so Rooney's chances of success with the club don't appear too promising at this time.