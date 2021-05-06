Birmingham City round-up: Halilovic contract latest, Bowyer on player’s future, Stirk comments

Now that their Sky Bet Championship safety is secure for another year at least, Birmingham City will undoubtedly be putting plans into place for their first full season with Lee Bowyer in charge of the Midlands club.

There is sure to be a high turnover of personnel during the summer, with the former Charlton Athletic boss sure to want to assess his options moving forwards before deciding on which players he’d like to bring in.

Although things have gradually improved under the former Blues midfielder, there is still a sense that they aren’t quite there yet with regards to being where he wants them to be in terms of performance levels week in, week out.

As a result of this, pre-season and the upcoming summer transfer market will inevitably prove key towards the long term vision for the 2021/22 campaign.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Birmingham City appearances?

1 of 18 Mikael Forssell? More Less

In the meantime, we have put together a round-up of all the latest news swirling around St Andrew’s this week.

Halilovic contract latest

The Blues are said to have offered Alen Halilovic a new contract after the Croatian’s impressive showings of late, with Miroslav Bicanic, a friend of the midfielder’s family providing an update to Sportske novosti on the situtaition.

He said:

“Alen was the leader of the generation until his senior age, he was very talented.

“When it came to the turn of so-called mandatory football, he showed difficulty adjusting. He is now in his serious years.

“But we have heard that English [club] Birmingham have bought his contract, so now some of his stability and sporting maturity should come.”

The exciting playmaker has made 16 appearances for the Championship side so far, scoring one goal in a host of impressive performances.

His current deal with the Midlands outfit expires in June 2021.

Bowyer on player’s future

However further to the reports of Halilovic being reportedly offered a contract, Bowyer was quick to downplay those suggestions when speaking to the Birmingham Mail.

Speaking about the former AC Milan player’s future, the Birmingham boss stated the following:

“I have not heard of anything.

“If there has been something put in front of him I am not aware of that.

“As a football player he is a good player but contact-wise I am not aware of anything being offered to him yet.”

The Croat is not the only player who has a contract which is running down towards expiry at the club, with the likes of Steve Seddon, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Josh Dacres-Cogley and Ryan Stirk also waiting to see if they will be offered fresh terms by the club.

Stirk comments

Birmingham City prospect Ryan Stirk has told the Birmingham Mail that he would love to stay at his boyhood club beyond the summer, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next month.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Blues recently in the 4-0 home defeat to Cardiff City and is seemingly keen on staying with the club he has played for since he was nine.

He said:

“I want to stay. I’m confident I can get it done.

“I joined as the gaffer was still playing – when I was in the academy.

“I remember watching bits of games like the Carling Cup final. Maybe I can take some stuff from his game! I didn’t go to the final. I didn’t get tickets but watched it on TV.

“He has been a big help already. He’s come in, kept Blues up and when you actually go and train with him and he joins in and is putting an arm around you and saying ‘This is what you need to do.’

The young midfielder is one of a number of prospects that Bowyer is keen to run the rule over before deciding on their future come the summer.