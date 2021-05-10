Birmingham City round-up: Club eye Rangers player, Gardner delivers warning, Sanchez makes 2021/22 prediction

Birmingham City’s season is now over after a 5-2 defeat at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers, but there’s plenty of reasons for fans to be positive.

Lee Bowyer went experimental for the final two games of the season, and although nine goals were shipped in those matches, several youngsters got a chance to impress, including the likes of Amari Miller and Ryan Stirk.

But the main talking point is how well Bowyer did to get the Blues away from relegation trouble in the first place, with the club finishing in 18th position, nine points ahead of Wycombe in 22nd.

Let’s take a look at some news from St Andrew’s that has come out of the Blackburn defeat as the club head into what you’d imagine will be a busy summer.

Gardner warns players about tough pre-season

Bowyer did not take charge of the game at Ewood Park – he was called away to a family matter so first-team coach Craig Gardner stepped up to the plate.

The result bore little significance though as it was all about getting minutes into certain players legs, and the squad could look a lot different next season.

When asked if it’s going to be a summer of change at the club, Gardner responded by saying the work has already begun and that whoever remains in the squad should expect a ‘good old-fashioned tough pre-season’ when they return from their holidays.

Sanchez predicts better times ahead next season

One of the more exciting players in the Blues squad is Ivan Sanchez after he arrived in the summer from Elche, and he definitely made things happen at times by notching seven Championship assists.

The Spaniard will need to add some more goals to his resume next season but he will no doubt be in more of an attacking system than under Aitor Karanka – and he’s predicting big things for 2021/22.

Taking to Instagram, Sanchez believes that the next campaign will be a lot better for the Blues and also thanked the fans for all their support during testing times.

Blues take stopper on trial

Birmingham look like they want to bolster their under-23 ranks next season as they’ve taken Rangers goalkeeper Brian Kinnear on trial, according to Not The Old Firm.

The 20-year-old spent time at Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic on loan this season but made just two appearances and will depart the Premiership champions this summer when his contract expires.

It can’t be expected that Kinnear will be anywhere near the first-team if he signs, but he could get the chance to impress in the development squad should he earn a deal.