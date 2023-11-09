Highlights Birmingham City's winless run under Wayne Rooney continues, but they hope to build confidence from their draw against Ipswich Town.

Sunderland suffers a blow with their key defenders out on suspension, giving Birmingham an opportunity to take advantage.

Rooney needs to improve his team's goal-scoring abilities and should capitalize on Sunderland's weakened defense by making strategic changes to his starting lineup.

Birmingham City will look to end their winless run this Saturday as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Wayne Rooney is now four games into his tenure as Birmingham’s new manager, and the former Manchester United captain is yet to pick up his first three points of the campaign.

The Blues faced Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Southampton in his first three games, and all ended in defeat.

Birmingham then welcomed Ipswich Town to St. Andrews last weekend, and at one point in the game, they looked on course for all three points.

Rooney’s men found themselves 2-0 up after 50 minutes thanks to Jay Stansfield and an own goal, but the Tractor Boys scored two goals in the final 10 minutes, meaning the game ended all square.

Rooney’s wait for a win still goes on, but his side ended their losing streak and now hope that can give them confidence to collect their first win in four against Sunderland.

The Blues come into this game sitting in 15th place with 19 points, while Sunderland are seven places ahead and four points better off.

Sunderland suffer blow ahead of the Birmingham City game

Birmingham’s chances of success may have been given a boost, as Sunderland head into this game without two of their key players.

The Black Cats played out a 0-0 draw with Swansea City last time out, and while they didn’t collect all three points to keep up with the play-offs, they also suffered a blow for their next match.

The centre-back pairing of Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien has been Sunderland’s biggest strength this season, but the club will have to do without the pair on Saturday as they both serve a one-match ban.

Both players headed into the game against the Swans on four yellow cards for the season, and to serve a big blow to Tony Mowbray, they both collected a fifth in that match.

That means Sunderland will have to put together a makeshift defence for the visit of Rooney’s side, something the Birmingham manager should take advantage of.

Wayne Rooney needs his Birmingham City side to capitalise on Sunderland blow

Until the game against Ipswich, Birmingham had been struggling for goals in recent weeks, especially under Rooney.

They have managed just three in the four games, and that has resulted in the side being one of the lowest scorers in the division.

So, with Sunderland suffering this suspension blow, it is time for Rooney to get his Birmingham side firing at the top end of the pitch and let fans see some of this risky football that they are expecting.

Rooney went with a different approach in midweek, as he brought Juninho Bacuna, Koji Miyoshi, and Jay Stansfield into his starting XI.

Stansfield will no doubt keep his place in the team, as he’s scored in the last two games and looks to be an important player in Rooney’s system. He has averaged 2.3 shots per game, with 1.7 dribbles and 0.8 key passes completed, as per WhoScored.com.

But with the news about Ballard and O’Nien, Rooney could capitalise on the makeshift defence by introducing Scott Hogan or Lukas Jutkiewicz into his side to partner Stansfield.

While the former DC United manager could also look to bring Sirki Dembele back into his team, the winger will no doubt cause concerns for Sunderland’s defence.

This blow for Sunderland offers Rooney a good chance to pick up his first win, but the chances of doing that will become clearer after seeing which players he has chosen to start with.