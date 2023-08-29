Highlights Birmingham City are keen on Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri ahead of the transfer deadline.

Southampton and Leicester have previously been linked, and three French clubs are also said to be keen.

Zeqiri has entered the final year of his contract at the AMEX Stadium, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for Birmingham City and boss John Eustace.

With new ownership in place at the club, optimism is currently high at St Andrews, and the Blues results on the pitch have ensured that wave of hope has remained.

Indeed, from their four Championship matches so far, Birmingham City have picked up an impressive 10 points, with three wins and one draw.

That, of course, means that the club are currently undefeated in the league, too. Furthermore, they progressed to the EFL Cup second round with a victory over Cheltenham.

That start has partly been due to the club's strong transfer window, but it appears they are not done in that regard just yet.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

In the latest transfer news surrounding the Blues, it appears the club are looking to add to their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline.

That is according to Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon, who reports that Birmingham City are now pushing hard to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's Andi Zeqiri on a permanent deal this week.

Furthermore, Gordon reveals that the 24-year-old is indeed interested in the project at St Andrews.

Are there any other clubs interested in Andi Zeqiri?

Unfortunately for Birmingham City, there are a lot of clubs reported to be interested in Andi Zeqiri this summer.

For example, in the above report, Gordon reports that three French sides are still in talks for the striker, with one of them being LOSC Lille.

Furthermore, earlier this month, Gordon reported that both Southampton and Leicester had enquired about the Brighton striker.

In his latest report, Gordon says that the two clubs remain keen.

How long does Andi Zeqiri have left on his Brighton and Hove Albion contract?

Heading into the final few days of the transfer window, it is in Brighton's interest to cash in on Zeqiri due to his contract situation at the AMEX Stadium.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Seagulls, with his contract with them set to expire next summer, in 2024.

Would Andi Zeqiri be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Birmingham City's striking department has undergone somewhat of a refresh this summer.

Whilst experienced options remain in Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, the likes of Tyler Roberts and Jay Stansfield have been added.

On the one hand, you do question whether there is room for Zeqiri in that sense, or whether his arrival would force one of Hogan or Jutkiewicz out, potentially.

What you would say though is that he looks as though he would be a good signing for the club and someone that could score goals.

On loan at Basel last season, he scored 18 goals in 50 club appearances, with five of these coming in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With the strong competition surrounding Zeqiri, it must be said that it could be considered somewhat of a coup for Blues if they were able to land the player, too.