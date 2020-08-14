Birmingham City rivalling Bristol City to potential signing of European defender

Birmingham City have joined Bristol City in the race to sign Raphael Diarra according to a report from L’Equipe.

Diarra had previously been on the books with French side Quevilly-Rouen Metropole, but left the club when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He had also been with French giants AS Monaco, but left the Ligue 1 club in 2018 after failing to breakthrough to the senior team on a regular basis.

He is primarily a right-back, but can operate in the heart of defence, which make him a versatile option to have for either team next term.

Birmingham City will be looking to add some much-needed strength in depth to their squad ahead of the new league campaign, after a disappointing end to the 2019/20 season.

The Blues are now managed by Aitor Karanka though, and the Spaniard will be looking at making the necessary additions to his team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Whereas a move to Bristol City could be tempting for Diarra, with the Robins targeting a top-six finish next season under the management of Dean Holden.

They finished 12th in the Championship table last season, with Lee Johnson eventually being relieved of his duties in charge of the club.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for either side.

Birmingham could certainly benefit from adding depth to their defensive options ahead of the new Championship side, and Diarra will be eager to prove himself in senior football at a high level.

Bristol City are better equipped to win promotion this term in my eyes, but I’m not convinced that the Robins will be able to offer him regular game time.