Richard Stearman has opened up on what to expect from Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City based on his Derby County stint.

Rooney was manager of the Rams during the 36-year-old’s time at Pride Park, as Derby suffered relegation to League One.

Difficult circumstances behind the scenes made relegation almost inevitable, as the club was hit with a significant points deduction penalty.

This proved too much to overcome for the club, who suffered the drop from the Championship.

However, Rooney still earned plaudits for his work as manager despite the circumstances, with the 37-year-old making his return to English football this month by taking the reins at Birmingham City.

What can we expect from Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City?

Stearman has praised the motivational skills of Rooney, highlighting the team’s results following any setbacks that happened behind the scenes.

The defender has claimed that his management of young player was particularly impressive, given the situation at Derby.

“I think if you check our results after we got hit with something, every time we won,” said Stearman, via The Athletic.

“He sort of used it to galvanise. Not just the team but the fans and community as a whole. He focused on what we could affect, and that was winning games and playing well.

“He was very inspiring as a manager and galvanised a dressing room comprised of very young and senior players, but he still created a great environment.

“He managed to give a lot of young players debuts that have gone on to have great careers so far. He just placed so much confidence and trust in them to go and perform in an adult environment.

“It might have been before some of them were ready, but that was because of the circumstances at the club — he needed these players to come in and play because we didn’t have the numbers. And most of the time, when they were needed to come in and perform, they did.

“That was because of the way that he and Liam [Rosenior] gave those players the freedom to go out and perform.

“I remember when Malcolm Ebiowei came up to the first team — he was dribbling and trying tricks, and it was not quite working out for him.

“They kept telling him to continue playing to his strengths, and then he became a really integral part of the team.

“The lads were thrown into the deep end, a sink or swim situation, but they were given so much belief and confidence that they went out and performed.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Rooney’s first game in charge is Saturday afternoon with a trip to face Middlesbrough in a 3pm kick-off.

Can Wayne Rooney succeed at Birmingham City?

Rooney has arrived in a slightly difficult situation at Birmingham given the manner of John Eustace’s exit.

Eustace was a popular figure among players and fans, so replacing him after a good run of form won’t be easy.

Rooney needs to get some good results early to establish the team as a promotion contender, otherwise he could be under immediate pressure.

It is difficult to judge his managerial credentials given the tricky circumstances he’s worked under at other clubs, but Birmingham should be able to give him the platform to succeed.

He just needs to deliver.