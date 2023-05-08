Birmingham City's current owners BSHL have exchanged two Sale and Purchase Agreements with Shelby Companies Limited which will see the latter start the process of taking over the club, according to this morning's statement.

BSHL will transfer 24% of their shares in Birmingham City PLC to Shelby Companies and the latter will take control of a further 21.64% of the club as well, allowing them to own 45.64% of the West Midlands outfit. They will also own St Andrew's as part of this agreement.

This group is managed by American businessman Tom Wagner, a name that many Birmingham supporters have become accustomed to due to reports in the media about his involvement.

However, there are a couple of barriers to be overcome before they take control of a chunk of the Championship side.

The Birmingham City barriers to be overcome for Tom Wagner

The financier and his group are still subject to the EFL's Owners and Directors Tests, which will confirm whether they are fit and proper to take control of 45.64% of the club.

Not only do they need to receive clearance from the EFL, who will be keen to examine this deal thoroughly after the downfall of Bury and Derby County and Wigan Athletic's administrations, but clearance will also be needed from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The club have confirmed that the current board will remain in charge until Wagner is given the green light by both - but this latest update is a promising one for those seeking fresh voices in the boardroom.

Representatives of Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a company that's related to Shelby Companies Limited, will be present for today's match against Sheffield United. Wagner will be one figure in attendance.

Unfortunately, Blues have lost their way under the current owners so this can only be good news, surely?

Fresh voices at the top of the club may persuade some disillusioned supporters to return and follow the Midlands outfit around the country again.

This investment may also help Blues to retain the likes of George Hall and Jobe Bellingham, both of whom could make Birmingham a sizeable amount of money in the future.

Many will see the club as real strugglers, but they have a huge amount of potential considering their location, their fanbase and the wonderful academy they have.

If they can rely less on the loan market and make more permanent additions, that could be a real step forward for a side that will want to be competing at the top end of their current division in the next season or two.

The ingredients are there, but the right people need to be at the top of the club if their potential is to be fulfilled.