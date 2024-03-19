It has been a turbulent season for Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Blues made the controversial decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney in October, despite sitting sixth in the table at the time, and the move did not work out.

Rooney was sacked in January after winning just two of his 15 games in charge, and his successor, Tony Mowbray, made a strong start to life at St Andrew's, but he stepped down temporarily due to health reasons last month.

Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus has been in caretaker charge in his absence, but Birmingham have picked up just one point from six games under Venus, and after the 1-0 home defeat to Watford on Saturday, they are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

With relegation fears increasing, former Blues boss Gary Rowett is set to return to the club as interim head coach, according to journalist John Percy.

Rowett's imminent arrival will certainly provide Birmingham supporters with renewed hope that they can avoid the drop, but it could be bad news for some of the Blues' relegation rivals.

Huddersfield, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday will be concerned about Gary Rowett's Birmingham return

Including the caretaker spells of Steve Spooner and Venus, Rowett will become the sixth different manager to take charge of Birmingham this season.

Of course, there are risks attached to making another change, and it means the players will have to adapt to yet another new voice and style of play.

Rowett's brand of football is likely to be a big contrast to that of Mowbray, and with just eight games of the season remaining, there is no guarantee that he will be able to implement his ideas in time.

However, with the Blues sliding towards the bottom three under Venus, there is no doubt that a change was needed, and Rowett could be the safe pair of hands required to keep the club in the division.

Rowett did an excellent job at St Andrew's previously, and he was incredibly unlucky to lose his job in December 2016 with the club sitting seventh in the table.

Many supporters were furious about the decision to dismiss Rowett, and Birmingham were dragged into relegation danger under Rowett's successor Gianfranco Zola, much like the events that unfolded after Rooney replaced Eustace this season.

Rowett has been out of work since parting company with Millwall by mutual consent in October, and the Lions have also struggled after his departure.

The 50-year-old spent four successful years at The Den, with his side missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, and his strong Championship track record provides hope that he can lead the Blues to safety.

It will not be easy for Rowett to lift a squad that looks devoid of confidence, and Birmingham have a tough run of fixtures between now and the end of the season, facing a number of the promotion contenders and some of their relegation rivals.

Birmingham City's remaining 2023-24 fixtures Friday 29th March Queens Park Rangers (A) Monday 1st April Preston North End (H) Saturday 6th April Leicester City (A) Wednesday 10th April Cardiff City (H) Saturday 13th April Coventry City (H) Saturday 20th April Rotherham United (A) Saturday 27th April Huddersfield Town (A) Saturday 4th May Norwich City (H)

QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have both been in good form of late, while the likes of Huddersfield Town and Stoke City have also picked up some positive results in recent weeks, but Rowett's return will strengthen Birmingham, dealing a blow to those teams around them.

The Blues are no stranger to a relegation battle, and with an experienced and popular manager like Rowett back at the helm, their chances of survival have improved significantly.