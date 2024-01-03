Highlights Birmingham City have rejected two bids from Atalanta for Jordan James.

James has been a standout player this season, scoring five goals in 24 league appearances.

He still has plenty of time left on his contract.

Birmingham City have rejected two bids from Atalanta for Jordan James, according to an update on X from Neil Moxley.

The Wales international has impressed this term and was one of few players to thrive under former boss Wayne Rooney, who was dismissed yesterday following their New Year's Day defeat against Leeds United.

Registering an impressive five goals in 24 league appearances this term, the 19-year-old is certainly doing enough to keep himself in Blues' first team and is likely to be heavily involved under Rooney's successor if he can keep scoring.

There has been a lot of talk about the Midlands side's academy in recent years, with plenty of attention on England international Jude Bellingham, his younger brother Jobe and talented star George Hall.

But with Jude now at Real Madrid, Jobe moving on to Sunderland and George Hall struggling with injuries in recent times, it's James who has managed to step up to the plate and prove why he has been given an opportunity to thrive at a young age.

Not only has he played for Birmingham's first team, but he has also played for Wales at a senior international level and is doing himself no harm in his quest to remain in Rob Page's plans.

He has done remarkably well this season considering the number of players that arrived during the summer. Some of those signings could have forced him out of the matchday squad, but his performances have earned him a spot in the team.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

The latest on Birmingham City's Jordan James

It had previously been reported by Fabrizio Romano that talks had been advancing between the two sides, with a deal in the range of €4/4.5m plus add-ons potentially in the pipeline.

It was also believed that James had agreed personal terms with the Italian side ahead of a possible move there.

But in an update from Moxley, he believes two Atalanta bids have been rejected by Birmingham.

He also believes they don't need to sell James at this point.

Birmingham City shouldn't be looking to sell Jordan James

After selling Jobe and perhaps regretting it, they can't afford to let go of James.

Hall may be an exciting player, but he has been injured quite a bit and may not fulfil his potential if he can't shake these injury woes off.

Retaining someone like James who should only become more financially valuable in the coming years would be a good idea.

His contract doesn't expire until 2026 with the 12-month option in mind, so they definitely don't need to sell him unless it's for financial fair play reasons.

But considering the revenue they generated during the summer, they surely don't need to cash in on him at this point.