Birmingham City register interest in signing QPR player

Birmingham City have made an enquiry over the services of QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng according to ‘We Are Birmingham’.

The goalkeeper spent this year’s campaign on loan with League One side Doncaster Rovers, and has seemingly made a good impression with some strong performances for Darren Moore’s side.

Dieng made 32 appearances in total for Donny, as they finished ninth in the third-tier standings, after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail the season early due to off-the-field events.

He signed for the club in 2016, but is yet to make his first-team debut for QPR, and has spent numerous seasons out on loan away from the Championship club.

In Dieng’s first loan spell in English football with Whitehawk, he scored the first goal in senior football, after heading in from close-range against Chippenham Town.

Birmingham have recently announced that Lee Camp has signed a short-term contract extension until the end of this year’s campaign, although it seems unlikely that he’ll be with the club ahead of next season.

Therefore, it seems likely that the club will be in the market to sign a goalkeeper for the long-term, which Dieng fits the description of at the age of 25.

Birmingham’s first game back in competitive action is against promotion-chasing West Brom this weekend, in what is certain to be a tough test for the Blues.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by the Blues if they can get a deal over the line to land his signature.

Dieng has really impressed me this season with Doncaster Rovers, and I could definitely see him challenging Joe Lumley for his starting spot ahead of next year’s league campaign with QPR.

But Birmingham are likely to be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, and signing a shot-stopper of Dieng’s quality certainly would be a good move.

He’s got a point to prove in the Championship, and I definitely feel as though he would be an excellent addition to the Birmingham team ahead of next season.