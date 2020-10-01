Birmingham City receive uplifting player news

Birmingham City have been boosted by Jonathan Leko’s return to training, with the winger potentially set to be available for selection in a matter of weeks.

Aitor Karanka swooped to sign Leko from West Bromwich Albion earlier in the summer, but the winger arrived with an injury and hasn’t been able to make his debut for the club yet.

He injured his ACL back in December 2019 whilst playing on loan for Charlton Athletic.

However, Birmingham’s official website have confirmed that Leko is back in training for the first time in 10 months.

On his winger’s return, Karanka said: “Leko is really good and he’s started (training) with the group and the following two weeks (the international break) will be really important for him.

“This week he’s just started to do a few things with the group, so let’s see how he does in the following weeks.

“We’ll maybe play him in an Under-23s game. When you’ve been out for 10 months, one week or two weeks more or less is not important.

“He will need time and he will need to get his confidence.”

Leko’s loan spell with Charlton – although ending with frustration – was extremely positive.

The 21-year-old made 21 appearances for the Addicks, scoring five goals for Lee Bowyer’s side. Impressively, there was a further four assists on top of that total.

The Verdict

This is good news for Birmingham.

The signing of Leko back in the summer was something of a coup and, for me, it was a surprise to see West Brom so open to his sale.

However, he’s got a big chance at Birmingham and if his fitness stays true to him, he will be a huge hit at St Andrew’s.

Karanka’s update is a good one and now there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Thoughts? Let us know!