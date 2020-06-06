Birmingham City receive Jude Bellingham boost amid continued Manchester United interest

Birmingham City are confident that Jude Bellingham will see out the remainder of the Championship season with the club, reports The Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old has been the talk of the Championship this season. He’s featured 32 times in the league so far and has four goals to his name, but he’s not expected to be around Birmingham for much longer.

Bellingham’s summer exit is imminent, and it looks like Manchester United are the favourites to land him with Borussia Dortmund showing a continued interest too.

But Pep Clotet and Birmingham are expecting Bellingham – whose family have close ties with the club – to complete the remaining Championship fixtures with Birmingham.

The club faces a slim risk of losing him for free though – Bellingham is currently on a scholar’s contract at Birmingham, earning just £145 a week, and should he not sign a professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday later this month, it could make for a very testing situation for Birmingham.

Bellingham can either choose to sign a professional deal with the club, resulting in a pay-rise and allowing for Birmingham to receive a much higher transfer fee for him in the summer, or he can stay on as a scholar.

The verdict

The second outcome outlined above seems very unlikely. Bellingham has a debt to Birmingham City for the way they’ve utilised and subsequently shown him to the world, so expect him to remain loyal by finishing off the season, and signing a professional deal.

Manchester United looks the likeliest outcome for Bellingham, and it’s quickly coming down to a question of how much Birmingham will settle for come the transfer window reopening.