Highlights Tom Brady's investment in Birmingham City marks the beginning of a new era for the club, bringing optimism and a brighter future.

Brady's involvement will increase attention on the Championship side, drawing from his successful career and reputation as one of the best athletes in NFL history.

While Brady's football knowledge and experience in club management may be limited, his arrival brings financial boost and potential for further investment in Birmingham City.

Birmingham City have received investment from an unexpected source ahead of the opening round of Championship fixtures for this season.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has become a minority owner in the Championship side.

The American will become the Chairman of the new Advisory Board, which will see him work directly with the club’s board and members of the leadership team at St. Andrew’s.

This comes just a matter of weeks after Tom Wagner completed his full takeover of the club from Birmingham Sports Holdings LTD.

What next for Birmingham City?

This marked the beginning of a new era for the club, with optimism returning to the Blues that a brighter future is ahead.

With Brady now on board, the attention that the Championship side is set to receive is set to increase tenfold.

Brady achieved a lot during his playing career, earning a reputation as one of the sport’s best ever athletes.

He won seven Super Bowls, the most of any player in NFL history, with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since retiring earlier this year, Brady has continued his involvement in sport through an investment firm known as Knighthead, who are now branching out into English football.

This will provide a financial boost to Birmingham ahead of the beginning of the new term, with John Eustace’s side kicking off their campaign on Saturday.

What has Tom Brady said about his new role at Birmingham City?

Brady has highlighted the high regard in which he holds Birmingham, recognising the history that the club has.

The 46-year-old is hoping to bring the same kind of success he earned on the pitch to St. Andrew’s with his champion’s perspective and business acumen.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me,” said Brady, via the club’s website.

“BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

This news has come as a shock to many surrounding the club.

Some have even suggested that the unexpected collaboration should be the next topic of a Netflix series, which has become so popular in recent years.

Is Tom Brady’s arrival good news for Birmingham City?

His arrival has been welcomed by Birmingham supporters.

Brady certainly knows what it takes to be a winner, which is a useful asset to have around the club.

But his football knowledge is limited, his business acumen at this level remains to be seen and, either way, he certainly lacks experience in the running of a football club.

The 46-year-old is unlikely to be too involved in the day-to-day decision making at the club, and what matters most is whether he invests heavily into the club or not.

It is also some publicity towards the club, which should only really be good news for Birmingham and could help lead to further investment from elsewhere.