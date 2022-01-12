Birmingham City readying transfer move for Swansea City player

Birmingham City are set to increase their interest in Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell, according to Birmingham Live.

Bidwell, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and Swansea are now faced with the decision whether to cash in on him now or let him go on a free in six months’ time.

Birmingham have the same issue with their own Kristian Pedersen. Bidwell is seen as a replacement for the 27-year old.

Reports of an interest in this move first surfaced before the window opened, but it is now believed that Birmingham are willing to step up their interest in the player.

It is preferred that Birmingham have a replacement for Pedersen lined up before a decision on his future can be made, which Bidwell would help secure.

Birmingham City are currently 18th in the Championship table, with only 27 points from 24 games.

Lee Bowyer’s side are winless in four league games, losing their last two to Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues were also knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend, following a 1-0 home loss to League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Their next fixture comes away to Preston North End on January 15.

The Verdict

Replacing an out of contract player with another player running down their deal is smart business.

This should alleviate the financial loss of failing to earn a transfer fee for Pedersen by not paying a fee for Bidwell.

However, if they could secure the move for Bidwell this January then it will allow them to find a buyer who may want to bring in Pedersen this month, thus securing a transfer fee for the player.

Bidwell has fallen out of favour at Swansea, but he was a key player in the team that reached the play-off final last season, and at 27 he still has plenty to offer for a side like Birmingham City.