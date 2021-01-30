Birmingham City readying fresh transfer bid as deadline looms

Birmingham City are prepared to make an improved offer to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian for forward Kevin Nisbet as the Blues aim to secure the 23-year-old’s signature before Monday’s deadline.

Aitor Karanka’s side have been busy during the last few days attempting to improve their options in the attacking third. They are thought to be closing in on the signing of Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove having agreed a fee for the 24-year-old. It has also been reported that the Blues are interested in making a move for Norwich City outcast Josip Drmić.

Nisbet has also been on the radar for Birmingham, and the Blues have reportedly lodged an offer of around £2 million for the 23-year-old as they aim to convince Hibernian to cash in on the forward before the transfer window closes. The striker has fired in 13 goals in all competitions so far this campaign and has fired in 11 goals and two assists in 23 league appearances (Sofascore).

It is now being reported by the Daily Record that Birmingham are prepared to come back in with an improved bid for Nisbet, with their initial offer thought to have included add-ons that would have taken it over the reported bid of £2 million. The potential deal for Cosgrove will not impact on the Blues’ move for the 23-year-old with Karanka’s side keen to secure the arrival of both.

The verdict

This will be a welcome update amongst Birmingham supporters, and it is exciting to see that the Blues are making a serious effort to improve their attacking options in the last few days of the transfer window. Karanka’s side have been lacking that vital bit of cutting edge in the final third and it has been clear that more help has been needed.

Nisbet is the right sort of profile of player to be looking at, with the forward the right sort of age to be developed further and potentially increase in value over the next few years. The 23-year-old’s form in Scotland so far this term would also mean he would arrive at St Andrews full of confidence and belief in his abilities.

Scott Hogan arrived in January last term and made an instant impression, and Nisbet might be able to have a similar impact if he makes the move to Birmingham. However, it remains to be seen whether Karanka’s side can match the valuation that Hibs have placed on the forward in time.