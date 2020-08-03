Birmingham City ready to offer player St Andrew’s lifeline as Karanka regime begins

Birmingham City have held talks with Lee Camp about the goalkeeper sticking around as the club’s No.2 under Aitor Karanka.

Karanka was appointed as Blues boss at the back end of last week, with the former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss quickly into his work ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

One thing that’s reportedly been on the agenda is the future of goalkeeper Camp, with We Are Birmingham reporting on Twitter that there’s the chance of a lifeline for the goalkeeper in the Second City.

Talks have been held with the 35-year-old about sticking around for another season as the club’s No.2, but it is conceded that it will be ultimately down to the player to decide whether he wants to continue.

Camp has been on the books at St Andrew’s since August 2018, arriving from Cardiff City to make 86 appearances for Blues.

This season, under Pep Clotet, Camp managed 40 appearances across all competitions.

Barring a spell towards the end of 2019, he served as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper as they avoided slipping deep into the Championship’s relegation battle.

Now, Karanka is looking to lead the club higher up the Championship table in 2020/21.

The Verdict

Camp has been a decent servant for Birmingham in the Championship.

For me, he isn’t quite at the level required to get Birmingham where they need to be, but as a No.2, he’s a safe enough pair of hands and someone you can see Karanka wanting to have around.

Ultimately, the decision will be down to the player.

Thoughts? Let us know!