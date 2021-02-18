Birmingham City ‘ready’ to make significant Aitor Karanka decision

Birmingham City are ready to sack Aitor Karanka with the board considering other managerial options, according to TEAMtalk.

Blues have embarked on a dismal run of form of late, and have slipped to 23rd in the Championship table after winning only one of their last 13 league games.

Last night, they fell to their third successive league defeat, losing 2-0 to Millwall at the Den courtesy of goals from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson.

The pressure has mounted at Aitor Karanka, who has been unable to make an impact at St. Andrew’s since taking the reins in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Birmingham’s owners are ‘ready’ to part ways with Karanka, with the club considering alternative managerial options.

It is claimed that Karanka’s position has been under review for a number of weeks, with the trigger reportedly about to be pulled.

Karanka does have two years left on his contract at Birmingham, however, so it is likely to be a hefty pay-off for the Spaniard if the club do decide to swing the axe.

The Verdict

This really wouldn’t surprise me if true.

Blues are in a very perilous position, and the teams above them have games in hand, so if they win then, then it could leave them with so much to do.

Karanka isn’t getting the best out of his players, and when you look at the goals they conceded last night, it doesn’t look like improving anytime soon.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this would be an unsurprising decision.