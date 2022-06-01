Birmingham City, Reading FC and Cardiff City credited with interest in 30-year-old free agent

A host of Championship clubs are interested in securing the services of former Watford and Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer, as per Football Insider.

According to their report, Birmingham City, Reading and Cardiff City are all eyeing a move for the man who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at QPR.

During that loan spell, Gray produced more than respectable numbers despite rarely starting for the R’s.

Across the season, the Jamaican international scored ten goals in 28 Championship appearances, but did so playing just 1,220 minutes of football – the equivalent of roughly 13 and a half 90 minute matches.

Those numbers in such limited game time have clearly alerted clubs to his capabilities in front of goal at this level.

Not that that was necessary given that Gray has also shown previously that he has an eye for goal in the second-tier.

During his time at Burnley in 2015/16, the forward netted 23 times and registered eight assists as they won promotion to the Premier League.

In total, Gray has made 146 appearances at this level, scoring 56 goals and providing 20 assists in those matches.

Quiz: The big Birmingham City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blues fan

1 of 25 WHAT SHIRT NUMBER DID TROY DEENEY WEAR THIS SEASON? 9 39 36 19

The Verdict

Andre Gray never really lived up to his hefty price tag at Watford, but he was never worth what the Hornets paid for him in the first place.

He is still a decent striker at this level – he showed that this season at QPR, and so it is no surprise several club’s are interested in making a move for him this summer, particularly given he is available on a free transfer.

All of the club’s linked above are in need of additions in the striking department this summer after poor seasons.

As such, Gray could be a big asset for any of them if they can secure his signature heading into 2022/23.