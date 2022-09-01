Birmingham City reach agreement to sign 25-year-old

Birmingham City have now reached an agreement to sign Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga, The Sunday People’s Neil Moxley is reporting.

As first exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier this week, the Blues were interested in doing a deal for the non-league hotshot, who netted 24 times in 27 National League appearances for the Spireites last season before his campaign was ended due to a leg break in February.

The 24-year-old has returned to fitness over the summer and kick-started the new campaign with two goals in four appearances under Paul Cook, but is now destined to jump up the footballing pyramid to the Blues.

1 of 24 How old is Trevor Francis? 65 67 68 70

The fee involved for Tshimanga is unclear, but his former club Boreham Wood, also of the National League, are believed to possess a sell-on clause so have a vested interest in the forward’s potential move to St. Andrew’s.

There was a hold-up regarding Tshimanga’s medical, according to Moxley, but that has now been resolved and a deal is set to be completed.

Tshimanga is set to join Tahith Chong as a deadline day signing for John Eustace, with a deal agreed for the Dutchman with Manchester United for him to return to the Midlands on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

Tshimanga is potentially a low-risk signing considering Birmingham will secure his signature for less than £1 million it seems, but it’s a massive jump for the 24-year-old.

The striker has played just six times at EFL level before for MK Dons, so despite his goalscoring exploits in non-league, Tshimanga will still have a lot to learn.

One thing Birmingham really have struggled with so far this season is goals, especially away from home where not a single one has been bagged so far.

Whilst he knows where the back of the net is, it may take Tshimanga a while to acclimatise to second tier football, so a bit of patience may be needed amongst Blues supporters.