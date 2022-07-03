Birmingham City reignite interest in nine-cap international

Championship side Birmingham City are preparing to launch a fresh attempt to lure Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland to St Andrew’s, according to Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order at Selhurst Park following the arrival of Sam Johnstone, who linked up with the London-based outfit after the expiration of his contract at West Bromwich Albion.

Although some key details of his contract remain undisclosed, Johnstone may have demanded regular first-team football in his quest to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of the World Cup later this year.

And with Butland remaining behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order for much of last season, the former could potentially be Patrick Vieira’s third-choice option now, consigning him to the stands unless one of Johnstone or Guita sustain an injury or become unavailable for another reason.

Even before Englishman Johnstone officially joined, AFC Bournemouth and Rangers were both thought to be on high alert for Butland with Middlesbrough and Birmingham’s interest also being reported.

Following the latter’s failure to recruit Freddie Woodman, they are now believed to be making a second attempt to sign the Palace man despite the 29-year-old rejecting their first approach.

The Verdict:

Zack Steffen’s likely move to Boro could be a game-changer for the West Midlands side because the stopper may have been holding out for a move to a side that will probably be competing higher up the table next season.

But with that potential option now seeming to be off the table, he could potentially be persuaded to return to St Andrew’s and considering he’s already spent time there, it shouldn’t take him too long to become accustomed to life there once more.

However, he may want to wait until a new manager comes in because there are no guarantees that Lee Bowyer’s successor will pick Butland over Neil Etheridge, so this move may not be imminent.

For Birmingham, having real competition for the first-choice goalkeeping spot could help to maximise performance levels and this could potentially be the difference between relegation and the club remaining afloat in the division once again.

They shouldn’t be looking to pay all of the 29-year-old’s wages though – because they are in desperate need of targeting other areas as well with the limited funds the new manager will have.