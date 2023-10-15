Highlights Wayne Rooney is wasting no time in accelerating his recruitment drive as Birmingham City manager and is already eyeing a raid at ex-club Derby County.

Wayne Rooney is wasting no time in accelerating his recruitment drive after replacing John Eustace as Birmingham City manager.

The former-Manchester United icon has been in his new role for just shy of a week, but he’s not pulling punches in addressing his desires for the January transfer window and is already said to be eyeing up a mammoth raid at ex-club Derby County.

It doesn’t feel as though he has any ambition of stopping there, either.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship?

Rooney will be well-placed to land some of his January transfer targets if he maintains Blues’ current league position, which has them in the promotion frame and could certainly be a lure to potential signings.

That’s easier said than done, of course, although acquiring Jack Butland would provide a serious boost to their promotion prospects.

Wayne Rooney eyeing transfer for Rangers’ Jack Butland at Birmingham City

This is according to Alan Nixon’s recent Patreon report, which claims that Rooney wants Butland to leave Rangers and sign for him in the West Midlands instead, where he initially made his name many years ago.

The nine-cap former-England international only moved north of the border in June following his release from Crystal Palace, having spent time on loan with Manchester United as squad cover.

Game time has been much more forthcoming at Ibrox, where Butland could already be leaving before long if Rooney gets his wish.

But Butland - who was convinced to join the club by Michael Beale over the summer - is reportedly considering his future following his managerial departure, which could create an opening for Rooney to swoop in at the turn of the year.

That won’t be easy, though, as Rangers will want to recoup a respectable fee for his services.

Indeed, Birmingham have been warned about moderating their spending until various high-earners leave at the end of their contracts next summer.

One player to be name-checked in particular is fellow shot-stopper Neil Etheridge, who has struggled for the most part since signing from Cardiff City three years prior and is said to be receiving a sizeable pay-packet.

As per the report, Rooney wants to move him on but may also have to wait until the summer.

Meanwhile, they’re said to be eyeing up a striker and a central defender. However, they’ll need to be shrewd and sensible about that in order to avoid falling foul of overspending regulations with the EFL.

Would Rangers’ Jack Butland be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Bringing back Butland would certainly be a statement of intent heading into the second-half of the season.

He’s made an impression between the sticks for Rangers so far by recording five clean sheets from eight Scottish Premiership outings - and it’s hard to feel that he wouldn’t translate that form into the second-tier.

With Etheridge and 36-year-old John Ruddy currently making up Blues’ two goalkeeping options, Rooney definitely needs to seek reinforcements in the transfer window and he should really look no further than Butland.