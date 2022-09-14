Birmingham City have seen several exciting talents pass through the academy and filter through to first-team level over the years.

Whilst we wait and see how the Blues fare up as the rest of this campaign progresses, here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of former Birmingham players and where they now ply their trade.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Birmingham City Football Club quiz?

Birmingham City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Blues youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Joe Lolley? Brisbane Roar Newcastle Jets Sydney FC Western Sydney