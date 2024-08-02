Highlights Liverpool's Owen Beck is attracting transfer interest from Birmingham City, Celtic, and QPR.

The Scottish champions are interested in a permanent switch, whereas the EFL duo would be looking at a loan.

Beck is highly-rated at Liverpool, but he has found game time hard to come by, which is why he spent last season with Dundee.

Birmingham City, QPR and Celtic are interested in Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, with the Premier League giants expected to make a decision on his future in the next seven days.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Anfield, but he has understandably struggled for game time, with his minutes in recent seasons coming out on loan, which includes spending the previous campaign in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee.

Beck has been with Arne Slot’s side during pre-season, and he did feature in the win over Arsenal on Thursday morning, but another temporary switch feels inevitable, and journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that Blues are keen on the player.

“Owen Beck could be on the move from Liverpool before the season. Birmingham among the clubs keen on the Wales Under-21 left-back. Any deal could hinge on Manny Longelo leaving St Andrew’s after a move to Barnsley collapsed.”

Owen Beck transfer latest

However, they won't be the only club in for Beck, as Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph stated that both Celtic and QPR are among Beck's admirers, with the Scottish champions seeking a permanent switch for the player.

"Celtic & QPR have expressed an interest in Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. Celtic would prefer a permanent deal; QPR a loan. Other EFL clubs keen too. Liverpool open to offers, but would expect valuation met if permanent. Decision on future to be made next week."

That gives an indication to how Beck is viewed in the game, and it would be another transfer coup for Birmingham if they could convince Beck to join them in League One.

Left-back unlikely to be a transfer priority for Birmingham City

Despite that, it has to be said that this would be a real surprise move for a number of reasons, the main one being that Blues completed the signing of Alex Cochrane from Hearts this summer.

He was excellent for the Jambos over the years, and he has shone in pre-season for Chris Davies’ side, and it would be difficult to say that Beck is an upgrade.

Lee Buchanan is also on the books at St. Andrew’s, and he is more than capable as cover in the third tier.

Birmingham City's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Christoph Klarer Darmstadt Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Emil Hansson Heracles Alex Cochrane Hearts Ryan Allsop Hull City Alfie May Charlton Athletic Marc Leonard Brighton Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley

Davies has made it clear that he wants two good players for each position, so Buchanan departing would change the dynamic, but it would still be difficult to see Liverpool agreeing to send Beck to a club where he may not play week in, week out.

So, this is one to monitor, but it’s an area of the pitch where Blues are well-stocked, and you would think that they have other issues to address.

Owen Beck is ready for the next step in his career

If a move to the Midlands seems unlikely, the prospect of joining QPR or Celtic is sure to appeal to Beck.

The R's are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Kenneth Paal, amid talk that he could depart in the window, and Beck would be seen as a natural replacement, as he is a full-back who enjoys getting forward.

Celtic have the financial power to do a permanent deal for the player, and he may feel it's the right time to make a move, as he is unlikely to break into the Liverpool XI given the quality ahead of him in the pecking order.

Brendan Rodgers had the chance to see Beck last season, and he was clearly impressed, as it was claimed in January that Beck was a target.