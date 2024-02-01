Highlights Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, and Rotherham United competing to sign Allan Campbell from Luton Town in January transfer window.

Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, and Rotherham United are reportedly all in a race to sign Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell before the close of the January transfer window.

This news is coming from Football Insider, who added that Aberdeen are also trying to bring in the Scotsman. Campbell is currently on loan from the Hatters to a different Championship side, Millwall. He hasn't played for the residents of The Den since mid-December.

The 25-year-old Scottish international played in 42 games for Rob Edwards' side last season; 38 of them were starts. In those games, he provided a combined five goals and assists. He did not feature in Luton's play-off matches against Sunderland or Coventry City.

More to follow...