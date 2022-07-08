Birmingham City provide concerning off-field update

Birmingham City have confirmed that they have not made the improvements at St. Andrew’s that they intended to by now.

As all Blues fans will know, there has been problems with the stadium for some time, which resulted in several areas of the ground not opening in the previous season.

However, it had been hoped that those problems would be addressed over the summer months, allowing it to operate properly when the new campaign starts later this month.

But, that won’t be happening, as Blues shared an update on their official site of the current situation.

“Unfortunately, due to reasons that the Football Club cannot disclose at present, progress on the Stadium has slowed in recent weeks and there is no further update available at this point in time.

“We appreciate the anger and frustration surrounding the continued closure of areas within the Kop and Tilton, particularly during the period of Season Ticket renewals. Once further information can be made available, you will be updated. Currently, issues out of our control are preventing this from being possible.”

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good that the fans are given an update on the situation, but that’s about the only positive thing you can say about this statement.

It’s embarrassing that the problems with the stadium haven’t been sorted and even the explanation doesn’t go into the sort of detail that the fans would want.

With the takeover still not sorted as well, there will be a lot of frustrated Blues fans going into the season and they will hope for more clarification on many things in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.