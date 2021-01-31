Birmingham City prepared to sanction player exit ahead of busy transfer deadline day

Birmingham City will let Lukas Jutkiewicz leave the club tomorrow after they complete the signing of Sam Cosgrove.

A deal to bring the target man to St. Andrew’s from Aberdeen was confirmed this afternoon, whilst there is a hope that another new striker will follow him through the door.

Therefore, it’s going to be hard for Jutkiewicz to get regular football, particularly as he has similar qualities to Cosgrove, and Football Insider have revealed that an exit could be on the cards.

They state that a loan move could be sorted for the 31-year-old, and it has been suggested that Bristol City are keen on the former Middlesbrough man.

If Jutkiewicz does leave, it will end a four-and-a-half year stay for him at Birmingham, during which time he has been a highly influential figure.

The striker has been especially crucial in the past two seasons, during which he scored 29 league goals.

However, the current campaign has been a lot tougher for Jutkiewicz, as he has netted just twice in the Championship, and he has been on the bench in recent weeks.

The verdict

This seems sensible, and it’s a move that would suit all parties. Whilst Jutkiewicz has been an important player over the years, he isn’t making the same impact under Karanka.

But, he will still feel he has a lot to offer at this level, and at his age he will want to be playing every week.

With Cosgrove through the door, and another likely to follow, Blues need to balance the squad, so this should happen tomorrow.

