Birmingham City, Blackpool, Wigan and Portsmouth have all shown an interest in Larne striker Lee Bonis, who could be available for just £300,000.

Who is Lee Bonis?

The 23-year-old was previously with fellow Northern Irish side Portadown before joining Larne in 2022, and it’s a move that has worked out very well for all parties.

That’s after the club secured their first ever league title earlier this month, with Bonis having played a pivotal role, scoring 15 goals in the top-flight to help them make a bit of history.

Naturally, such form has attracted attention from clubs across Britain, with Derby County and Dundee United having been credited with interest in the attacker earlier this year.

However, there are more clubs now monitoring the player, as, according to the Daily Mail, the three Championship clubs and Pompey are all weighing up a move for Bonis ahead of the summer window.

The update adds that Larne will be willing to cash in on their key man if a suitable offer arrives, and they’re thought to want around £300,000 for the player, which isn’t the sort of sum that is likely to put off any of the Football League clubs.

Of course, a lot could depend on what division the sides are in, with Blues the only one of the three Championship clubs guaranteed to be playing in the second tier next season. Both Wigan and Blackpool are in the relegation zone, and they face an uphill task to survive.

Meanwhile, Pompey are set for another year in League One after failing to sustain a play-off challenge.

Bonis is ready for his big move

At 23, it feels as though this is the ideal time for Bonis to get a move, and whilst he will be loving life at Larne considering the magnificent achievement they’ve had of winning the league for the first time ever, the appeal of England is obvious.

Not only has he shown he can score goals, but Bonis is also smart with his movement and he works hard, so you can see where there is plenty of interest in the player. And, for the price mentioned, the reality is that he is a low-risk move for whichever club does land him in the summer.

Ultimately, this is a deal that you can see happening, and Bonis will need to decide his next club carefully as he looks to find the right place to help his development as he looks to show what he can do in the Football League.