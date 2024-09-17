Birmingham City's X account jokingly mocked Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney last night following the two sides' clash.

This post came after Blues secured a 3-1 victory against the Welsh side yesterday evening.

This Monday night game looked set to be a close one, with both teams making exceptional starts to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dragons have only just come up, but they have shown their class once again under Phil Parkinson and already look comfortable at this level, with their recruitment aiding their cause.

It remains to be seen whether they can continue to shine throughout the campaign, but their start should give their team plenty of confidence.

Birmingham are also new to this level, having been relegated at the end of last term.

After a big rebuild in the summer, it wouldn't have been a surprise if they had made an underwhelming start to the campaign, even when considering the calibre of players they have recruited.

But Chris Davies' side have done well and are asserting themselves as big promotion favourites during the early stages of this term.

They gave themselves a further boost in their quest for promotion last night by securing a 3-1 win against Parkinson's men.

Jack Marriott put the visitors 1-0 up at St Andrew's, but Jay Stansfield's brace helped Blues to turn the game around, and the three points were all but secured when Tomoki Iwata added a third.

Krystian Bielik's red card late on in the game could have sparked a comeback from the visitors, but it proved to be too little, too late in the end and the hosts secured the win.

This result is a slight blow for Parkinson's side, but they are still in a decent position, and Birmingham have now joined them in the automatic promotion zone.

Birmingham City v Wrexham in the League One standings (As of September 17th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 6 7 13 2 Birmingham City 5 5 13

Birmingham City respond to Rob McElhenney after Wrexham clash

Earlier in September, McElhenney posted ahead of the game: "See you next Monday @TomBrady ;) Should be an absolute banger 💥"

Birmingham's social media admin certainly didn't forget this post, replying after last night's clash: "Oh really it was Rob, it really was."

The noise surrounding this fixture and the game itself will leave many fans looking forward to the reverse fixture, including the neutrals.

The Birmingham City and Wrexham battle may continue throughout the season

Birmingham and the Welsh side may only face each other once more this season, unless they face each other in the FA Cup.

But the battle between the two teams could continue in the coming months.

Birmingham are in a strong position to retain their place at the top end of the table, but they will inevitably have blips and that should create some competition for a promotion spot.

Parkinson's side are also in a good position to stay at the top end of the division, having made an excellent start to the season.

Their home ground could become a fortress and that should only help them, so both teams could be set to compete for promotion between now and the end of this term.