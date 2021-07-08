Birmingham City poised to finalise Manchester United transfer

Birmingham City are set to sign winger Tahith Chong on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The Netherlands U21 international is highly-rated at Old Trafford and he has even featured 16 times for the Red Devils over the years. However, he has understandably struggled to nail down a place in the squad.

Therefore, he has spent the previous season out on loan, initially with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before joining Belgian champions Club Brugge.

And, it appears his next step will be the Championship, as the Telegraph revealed that Chong is set to sign up for Lee Bowyer’s side in what has to be considered a coup for Blues.

Capable of playing across the forward positions, Chong will bring pace and creativity to the team and it continues a busy start to the window for the ex-Charlton chief who has wasted little time in making his mark on the squad.

Blues kick-off their Championship campaign against Sheffield United next month as they look to kick-on following the impressive start Bowyer had to his reign.

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing for Birmingham as Chong is the sort of player that fans enjoy watching, as he looks to beat his man, has good technique and is quick.

So, he will clearly add a lot to the team if he joins and he will see Blues as the ideal next step to play regularly and to give him the platform to show what he can do in England.

The fact United are willing to let Chong move to St. Andrew’s shows how respected Bowyer is at developing younger players, which is great for Birmingham.

