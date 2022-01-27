Birmingham City plotting transfer move for 5-goal attacker

Birmingham City are set to offer £1.5m for Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele as they try to do a deal for the attacker ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The 25-year-old has impressed for The Posh over recent years and he has scored five goals for Darren Ferguson’s men in the Championship this season.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, there are doubts about his long-term future, with plenty of interest emerging in the attacker.

Bournemouth are known to be admirers, but The Sun have revealed that Blues are set to go in with a higher offer than the Cherries as they look to bring Dembele to St. Andrew’s in a £1.5m deal.

It remains to be seen whether Peterborough will accept such an offer but they decided not to include Dembele in their 2-2 draw against Birmingham last time out as the transfer speculation built, although Ferguson has since tried to claim an injury was behind that decision.

Either way, Lee Bowyer will be keen to add to his squad in the coming days after a tough period for his team.

The verdict

This is an ambitious move when you consider that Bournemouth want Dembele, and other Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the past.

So, there’s no denying that he would be an excellent signing for Blues because he has quality on the ball that Bowyer’s squad are currently lacking.

Whether Dembele will be open to the move remains to be seen and it will be interesting to see how this plays out with the deadline fast approaching.

