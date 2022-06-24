Birmingham City plotting bid for 24-year-old Norwich City man

Birmingham look set to potentially try and bring Przemyslaw Placheta to the club this summer, according to a report from Meczyki in Poland.

The 24-year-old has been with current club Norwich since 2020, back when they won the Championship title and a promotion back into the Premier League.

That campaign, he managed ten starts and one goal but with the side then playing their football in the top flight, his gametime dropped considerably. Last year, he managed just 12 league games in total with only six starts and couldn’t get either a goal or an assist to his name.

Now, Birmingham are ready to give him a chance to play much more regularly for them in the Championship it seems. He has proven he can be decent enough in the second tier, although with not many starts he hasn’t had too much opportunity to get going and prove what he is capable of.

The Blues though are on the hunt for players to try and pull them away from relegation without having a limitless budget. A deal though to send the 24-year-old to St Andrew’s wouldn’t be on a permanent basis and would merely be a season long loan it appears – a deal that could suit all parties.

There is also interest from elsewhere in the world but if Norwich want him to continue getting experience in England and to help his development of Championship football, then a move to their divisional rivals on a short-term basis might be the best port of call.

The Verdict

Przemyslaw Placheta might not be the most high-profile signing for Birmingham but they are having to work with their hands tied behind their back and based on his experience already, it could work out.

The midfielder has already played in the top flight and has experience of Championship football too, so given regular action with the Blues it could really bring out the best in him. If he gets onto the field fairly frequently, then the goals could begin to rack up for the 24-year-old.

The issue is whether he can find the same kind of form he had back during his time in Poland for Slask Wroclaw. If he does, then it could be a really shrewd signing by the Blues this summer. If he fails to get going, then it would be a waste of a loan spot by the club.

So far, Placheta has struggled to get much action in England – so more time on the field would really show whether or not he is the real deal.