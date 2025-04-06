The 2024/25 campaign has been an historic one for Birmingham City, and their adventure in League One looks as though it is going to end as quickly as it started, with the club closing in on the title.

Many expected Blues to win promotion back to the Championship following their relegation on the final day of last season, but the manner in which they have gone about this year has been exceptional and Chris Davies should rightfully be extremely proud of his players.

However, this summer could prove to be another busy one for the West Midlands outfit, with improvements needed in certain areas of the pitch to help them re-adjust to life back in the second tier and push themselves towards the top half of the division.

There will also be a few departures, and Football League World has taken a look at the three Birmingham players who are set to leave St. Andrew's in the summer if their contract situations do not change.

Grant Hanley

Veteran defender Grant Hanley joined Blues in the January transfer window on a contract until the end of 2024/25, after nearly eight years at Norwich City, with his experience at the back one of the biggest reasons why Davies brought him to the club.

However, he has spent the majority of his time in B9 on the bench, making a handful of appearances, but building up very few minutes on the pitch and he has been used to help see out games.

With the upcoming arrival of Phil Neumann at Birmingham in the summer, it seems extremely unlikely that the 33-year-old will be handed another deal by the League One leaders before his contract expires at the end of June and he may have to seek new employers soon.

Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has a part to play in 2024/25, and while minimal, he has had an impact during his short time in the West Midlands.

Lee Myung-jae

Hanley was not the only defender to arrive at St. Andrew's in the January transfer window, with South Korea's Lee Myung-Jae joining from Ulsan Hyundai to help provide cover at left-back, with Blues struggling for fitness in that department.

However, it's been a frustrating few months for the 31-year-old, and he is way down the pecking order at his new team, with Alex Cochrane continuing to take the lead in the defensive role on the left flank.

He signed a short-term deal at Birmingham, and with supporters still very unfamiliar with him, Davies will most likely let go of the seven-time capped international at the end of the season.

A return to his home nation could be the perfect way to find his feet once again, as he looks to go with South Korea to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

From one new face in the West Midlands to one that is very well-known, Lukas Jutkiewicz is perhaps the biggest name to be out of contract with Blues this summer after he was given a one-year extension following relegation to League One.

The striker has played over 350 times for the club, first joining in August 2016 on loan from Burnley, before the deal was made a permanent one in January 2017 after a strong first half of the campaign.