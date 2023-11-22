Highlights Junior Dixon, a promising young striker at Birmingham City, has been performing well and impressing since joining the club from Crystal Palace in the summer.

Despite interest from foreign clubs, Dixon chose to sign with Birmingham City, which is a major boost for the team who already has several talented young players.

Birmingham City needs to secure Dixon's long-term contract to have more power in negotiations and retain him, as he could be a valuable replacement for other departing players.

Birmingham City have seen plenty of young players shine at St Andrew's in recent seasons.

Jude Bellingham is the most high-profile Blues' academy graduate of all time, with the midfielder proving his worth in the Midlands before moving on to Borussia Dortmund and current side Real Madrid.

Thriving at both a domestic and international level, Birmingham can be proud that they played a big part in his rise. They have been well compensated for his departure and could generate decent amounts for some of their current youngsters.

Romelle Donovan is a player they are desperate to get tied down to a new contract as he continues to impress in the academy - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Alfie Chang make a real difference when he returns from his injury setback.

George Hall has been plagued by injury problems but is a promising figure - and Jordan James has also made an impact in the first team.

However, Junior Dixon is a youngster that Blues' supporters need to keep an eye on at the moment, with the player impressing at St Andrew's.

How is Junior Dixon getting on at Birmingham City?

Striker Dixon has done extremely well at St Andrew's since his summer switch from Crystal Palace.

This isn't a surprise considering he registered 10 goals and four assists in 14 Premier League 2 appearances for the Eagles last term and even attracted interest from foreign clubs during the 2022/23 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund and Genk are two sides that had previously taken an interest in him - but Dixon opted to join Blues during the summer and that's a major boost for a side who already have plenty of promising young players in their ranks.

The teenager, who has only just turned 19, is scoring for fun at the moment, registering goals against the youth teams of Peterborough United, Hull City and Middlesbrough in recent times.

He also made it on the bench for the senior team against Preston North End in September, just going to show how highly Blues rate him.

And it wouldn't be a surprise if Wayne Rooney utilises him for his high pressing system in the coming months, although that will depend on whether the Manchester United legend survives with the 38-year-old currently struggling.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

How could Junior Dixon's contract situation become problematic for Birmingham City?

Blues have the option to extend the striker's deal for a further 12 months when his contract expires next summer, but even that's a worrying contract situation for Rooney's side because that doesn't put them in a hugely strong negotiation position if bids come in for him during the January window.

Getting Dixon tied down to a longer-term deal will be crucial for a couple of key reasons.

Firstly, it will give them the power to charge a higher amount for him and that will allow Blues to spend more in the transfer market.

It will also give them more power to retain him and that would be a real positive, because he could be a good replacement for the likes of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz who could depart at the end of this term.

Jay Stansfield is another player who looks destined to leave at the end of the season considering he's only at the club on a season-long loan.

To lose Dixon for a small amount in January or next summer would be heartbreaking for Blues, but it could potentially happen if interest in him starts to mount.

The more interest there is in him, the less likely he is to put pen to paper on a new deal, knowing he could take the step up to another club.