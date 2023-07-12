Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Luton Town, according to Sky Sports.

Chong looks to be closing in on a move to the newly-promoted Premier League side in a deal worth £4 million, with personal terms said to have been agreed.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at Manchester United, making his debut for the Red Devils in the FA Cup against Reading in January 2019.

But Chong failed to establish himself at Old Trafford and he had loan spells with Werder Bremen and Club Brugge before joining Birmingham initially on a temporary basis in July 2021.

After a successful loan stint at St Andrew's, Chong returned to the club permanently in September for a fee of around £1.5 million and he impressed for the Blues last season, scoring four goals and registering five assists in 41 appearances in all competitions as John Eustace's side finished 17th in the Championship.

Chong's move to Kenilworth Road will break Luton's transfer record, which is currently the £3 million paid for Barnsley defender Mads Andersen earlier this month.

He will become the Hatters' third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Andersen and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene as Rob Edwards prepares for life in the top flight.

What has John Eustace said on Tahith Chong's future?

When asked about Luton's interest in Chong, manager Eustace admitted he would be disappointed to see the winger depart.

"I’d be disappointed to lose him," Eustace told BirminghamLive.

"We saw Tahith’s development throughout the season. We spoke about all the players coming in and how it is my job to develop them and move them on. In the year that he’s been with us, you can see that his performances were getting better and better. He matured as a player. To lose him wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s part of what we do.

"We want to make players better and if we are not successful moving up the league, we want the players to have the opportunity to get into the Premier League. If that happens then great, but hopefully we can keep him."

Is Tahith Chong a good signing for Luton Town?

Chong is an exciting addition for the Hatters.

He is player with a lot of potential who has performed well for the Blues in the Championship, earning his move back to the Premier League.

There would be some question marks over whether Chong will provide the quality needed to help the Hatters survive in the top flight, but if he can adapt to the level, he could be an incredibly useful asset for Edwards.

Eustace will understandably be disappointed to lose Chong, but it is another healthy profit for the club after the £1.5 million plus add-ons received from Sunderland for Jobe Bellingham and the reported £10 million sell-on fee after his brother Jude's move to Real Madrid.

The Blues have had a strong start to the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Tyler Roberts and Ethan Laird and Eustace will be hoping he will be able to reinvest some of the money from Chong's sale to further strengthen his squad.