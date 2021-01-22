Birmingham City player subject of interest from Millwall, transfer talks begin

Millwall are in talks with Birmingham City over midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, according to the South London Press.

Kieftenbeld, whose in his sixth season at St Andrew’s, is out of contract in the summer, and is speaking to Gary Rowett’s side about the possibility of a permanent move to The Den.

Millwall are in the market for a central midfielder, and have been linked with Motherwell‘s Alan Campbell, whilst Football Insider reported earlier this week that the Lions had seen a seven-figure bid rejected for Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt, although Valerien Ismael denied any offers for the former Leeds United man.

The Dutch midfielder has is approaching 200 games for Birmingham, but has been restricted to just eight Championship starts this term, one of which came in the Blues’ midweek loss to Preston.

And therefore, Rowett is currently in talks with the former Netherlands Under-21s international over the possibility of a move to the capital before the window closes.

The Verdict

Whilst this deal might now seem as appealing as Mowatt for example, I can definitely see the thought process behind this.

Like both Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett, Rowett has previously worked with Kieftenbeld and is clearly keen on linking up once again.

In terms of Kieftenbeld himself, despite his lack of minutes this season, he’s an established player in the Championship, and would be a solid addition to Rowett’s squad.