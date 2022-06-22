Player speaks out as he returns to Birmingham City

Ryan Stirk has said that he is buzzing to be back at Birmingham City following his loan spell last campaign.

The young midfielder spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Mansfield Town, helping the club reach the League Two play-offs.

During that spell, Stirk appeared for the Stags 36 times in all competitions, and the player himself feels he has matured greatly as a result.

“I am buzzing to be back. Seeing all the lads yesterday was good, a few new faces that I have come across, but it is good to be back, and I can’t wait to get going again.” Stirk told Birmingham City club media.

“I have played 30-odd games in the league and I think I have grown into – I know people say boy to a man – but I feel like I have, to be able to make that step up now.

“I feel like I have developed new attributes on and off the pitch, as a person I think I have grown up a little bit and realised what football is all about.

“It can be tough going on loan to a whole new place, new faces, new staff and everything, but everyone at Mansfield was welcoming and it was a good time there.”

Having appeared just twice for Birmingham City’s first team, Stirk is aiming to break into Lee Bowyer’s plans next season.

For the 21-year-old, this summer is all about hard work and trying to impress.

“[I will be] working hard, we are going to have a tough pre-season, lots of games.” The young midfielder continued.

“All I am looking to do is get as fit as I can, work hard, show the Gaffer what I am about, and we will take it from there.

“The main thing is working hard and getting my head down.”

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see how Ryan Stirk’s 2022/23 season turns out.

He did reasonably well out on loan at Mansfield last season, and whilst he may not be ready for games week in week out, you’d say he could certainly be a part of Birmingham City’s first team squad.

That said, I would definitely expect Stirk to add to his tally of 2 games for the Blues so far.

First and foremost though, as he is aware, it is all about working hard this pre-season and catching the eye of boss Lee Bowyer.