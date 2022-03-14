Birmingham City player shares injury update via social media

Birmingham City defender George Friend has shared a positive message and injury update via social media following the Blues’ 0-0 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Birmingham were hoping for back-to-back wins after beating Bristol City 2-1 last weekend, but were frustrated by Hull as either side failed to break the deadlock at St. Andrews.

Friend, who has been out injured and hasn’t featured for the Blues since the 30th of January, took to social media to provide an update on his return after the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Friend (@george_friend_gki)

“Working hard after a small setback, great to see so many friendly faces at the game yesterday @bcfc KRO” he wrote on Instagram.

He also had time for a little joke regarding the Blues goalkeepers, praising Neil Etheridge for keeping a clean sheet whilst posting a picture of himself earlier in the season when he was required to go in goal during a match versus QPR.

He wrote:”🧤Best to leave goalkeeping to the pros 😉@neil38etheridge @cjtrueman @zachjeacock @_archiematthews 🙌 #cleansheet #bcfc #kro #football #efl”

Friend’s latest setback is yet another frustrating blow to the 34-year-old’s season.

The defender has managed just 12 league appearances for the Blues so far this campaign and looks set to be out until at least April, according to Blues boss Lee Bowyer.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

“George Friend had to have a little bit of surgery on his knee, from an old injury, he was outdoors doing a bit of stuff, that became uncomfortable for him so he is going to be out another four weeks minimum.” Bowyer told BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City currently sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship and face Middlesbrough at St. Andrews tomorrow night.

The Verdict

George Friend just does not seem to be able to get his season going after yet another injury setback.

Having had surgery, he is set to be out until April according to Blues boss Lee Bowyer, but an exact date is yet to be put on his return.

With the Championship season finishing on May 7th, there is a real possibility that Friend is going to miss a significant chunk of Birmingham’s remaining fixtures this season if the return is to be mid-late April.

Let’s hope he will be back before then and able to play his part for the Blues, but anymore injury setbacks could signal the end of Friend’s season.