Birmingham City player set for temporary departure

Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman is set to head to League One side Oxford United on an emergency loan deal, per Alex Crook of TalkSPORT.

The 25-year-old is currently way down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s behind Matija Sarkic and Neil Etheridge and is set to find some minutes at the Kassam Stadium following a crisis between the sticks at Karl Robinson’s side.

Trueman has been at the Blues since 2007 and made his senior debut in 2018 after starting the season as the club’s only recognised goalkeeper that wasn’t on the transfer list.

He has made 13 league appearances for the club but has also played for four others on loan deals – two of those being in League One with AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town.

Oxford’s first-choice stopper Jack Stevens is currently recovering from glandular fever and his back-up Simon Eastwood has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that a goalkeeper signing is urgent before this evening’s clash with Fleetwood Town and it appears Trueman will be that man.

The Verdict

At the age of 25, Trueman does need to be getting game-time instead of not even warming the bench – his only matches this season have been for the under-23’s and one game in the EFL Cup.

He’s only likely to be at Oxford until Eastwood makes his recovery from COVID, but he could seriously impress Robinson and help make a more permanent move happen in January.

It won’t be a huge miss for Lee Bowyer though who has two very competent Championship goalkeepers on his hands anyway, so this is a good deal for all parties.