Birmingham City player sends message to the club’s fans after recent events

Birmingham City winger Jordan Graham has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters after the Blues drew 0-0 away to Huddersfield Town.

The summer signing from Gillingham was making his first start under Lee Bowyer last night and certainly carried a threat for his side as he operated from the right as part of a 3-5-2 formation.

Prior to his appearance in the starting line up last night, the 26-year-old winger had featured just three times in competitive action for his new side, which means he will now be looking to kick on after his midweek performance.

Graham helped his side to earn a respectable point against a Huddersfield side who have surprised many with their showings this season and the former Wolves man would have no doubt have been pleased to play his part.

Taking to social media after the game, Graham posted the following message to the club’s fans:

Delighted to make my first start for the club! Was a real graft from everyone but a hard earned point and we move onto Saturday! Unreal away support from you lot!! We keep pushing 💛👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/AYODBJpnPj — Jordan Graham (@JordanGr_11) October 20, 2021

Signed after his inspiring performances for Gillingham in Sky Bet League One, many would have expected the winger to go straight into the starting eleven at St Andrew’s.

However Graham has been made to wait for his opportunities at first team level by Bowyer and has even featured for the club’s development side in order to keep his fitness high.

He offers a direct threat on the right hand side and certainly has both goals and creativity that he can add into the mix when he is selected as either a starter or substitute for his side.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he copes with operating as a wing back for Birmingham, as it is a position that will require him to track back when they are out of possession.

He faired well last night and has certainly put a marker down for himself as we progress towards the winter stage of the campaign.