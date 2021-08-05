Birmingham City player poised for temporary St. Andrew’s exit

Rochdale have agreed to sign Birmingham City forward Josh Andrews on a season-long loan, according to Football Insider.

Rochdale have had to cope with a number of big-name departures this summer following their relegation from League One last term.

Stephen Humphrys, Oliver Rathbone, Matty Lund and Kwadwo Baah have all moved on, as has former manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

As Robbie Stockdale looks to strengthen his squad, one priority will be to add more firepower in the final third after losing last season’s top scorers Humphrys and Lund.

According to Football Insider, Birmingham City’s young forward Josh Andrews is set to arrive on a season-long loan deal.

Andrews signed his first professional deal at St. Andrew’s in the summer of 2020, establishing himself as a regular for the Under-23s’.

He was sent on loan to Harrogate Town in February, but made only three appearances for Simon Weaver’s side, failing to find the net.

Another loan move to League Two looks to be in the offing for the towering forward, though, with Rochdale set to bring him in for the campaign.

The Verdict

This is an interesting loan move for Andrews.

Rochdale are undoubtedly in need of a new striker like Humphrys who is tall, strong and good at holding the ball up, and Andrews’ size would make him a suitable replacement.

It’s too early to predict how well he will do given his lack of game time in mens’ first-team football, but Rochdale tend to create a number of chances and he should thrive.