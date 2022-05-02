Birmingham City player makes transfer admission ahead of uncertain summer

Ivan Sanchez has admitted he would be ‘super happy’ to extend his stay at Valladolid beyond this season, with the winger currently on course to return to Birmingham City.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Blues until the summer of 2024, but he is currently on loan with the second tier outfit.

Injuries have restricted the impacted Sanchez could make, although he is now fit and playing, with Valladolid third in the table and firmly in the hunt for promotion.

They have an option to sign Sanchez permanently but it’s unclear whether they will take that up.

However, speaking to the Spanish media, as quoted by Birmingham Live, the player made it clear that he would be open to extending his stay, which would mean securing a permanent exit from Blues.

“Today, the only thing that worries me is that Real Valladolid achieves the objective and then [it] will be decided. I am delighted by the city, the club and with the people. At first they didn’t know me very well but now they are treating me very well and that kindness is very important to a footballer.

“I am very happy here. If the club decides I am staying, Iván is going to be super happy in Valladolid. And if I have to return, then at least to have helped the club achieve the objective.”

The verdict

Lee Bowyer was not a huge fan of Sanchez, so if he is still in charge then you would not expect him to have a future at St. Andrew’s.

Of course, that could be taken out of Birmingham’s hands if Valladolid decide to make the move a permanent one, but you would expect this is something that they will make a call on whether they win promotion.

So, all Sanchez can do is try and play well to earn a permanent contract, and if not, he will face an uncertain future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.