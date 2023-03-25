Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney believes it may only take Jobe Bellingham one or two years longer than older brother Jude to transform into a superstar, making this revelation to the BBC.

Jude Bellingham is currently plying his trade for Borussia Dortmund and has become a key player there, also establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for England under Gareth Southgate.

Scoring against Iran at the World Cup last year and standing out as one of the Three Lions' best players despite the fact he's only 19, he has been tipped to go on to even greater things and has been linked with a switch to Liverpool.

Jude spent the early stages of his career at St Andrew's and broke into the first team before sealing a move to his current side in 2020, with younger brother Jobe also breaking into Birmingham's first team despite the fact he's only 17.

Making 15 competitive appearances for John Eustace's side this term, he could become of the first names on the teamsheet in the Midlands in the future before potentially sealing an exit.

The amount of pressure on Jobe to replicate his brother could lead to his downfall - but Deeney has no doubt that the younger Bellingham sibling will go on to achieve great things.

Comparing the brothers, Deeney said: "We have a cluster of six or seven who are 22 or under. George Hall is a wonderful talent, he does everything well.

"And Jobe Bellingham has put on 10kg this year. He's forging his own path for now. He's going to be another monster, like his brother. An unbelievable talent.

"It's just going to take him a year or two longer than it did Jude."

The Verdict:

This is fantastic for Birmingham who have so much potential and could potentially utilise their younger players to form their identity.

Giving young players a chance to shine is a must when they don't have a huge budget at their disposal, with the likes of Bellingham, Nico Gordon, George Hall and Jordan James able to play an important part for the first team in the next couple of years.

All four have shone for the first team at different stages and there could be a big opportunity for Gordon to capitalise on potential departures this summer with Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty heading back to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the end of the season.

The likes of Harlee Dean, George Friend and Kevin Long are also out of contract in the summer - and Bellingham could establish himself as a regular starter with departures expected in the midfield as well.

Ivan Sunjic isn't guaranteed to remain at St Andrew's beyond the summer and loan duo Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri will return to Derby County and Manchester United at the end of this term.

Players will need to be bought - but the likes of Gordon, Bellingham and Hall could help to reduce the recruitment team's workload in the coming months with fewer signings potentially needed.